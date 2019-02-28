Railway RPF SI recruitment: Admit card for exam to fill 9,739 posts available on constable1.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html

Railway RPF SI admit card | The admit cards for exams being conducted for the second stage of recruitment for the posts of constable and sub-inspector (SI) have been released by the Railway Police Force. They can be accessed at constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

As many as 9,739 posts will be filled as part of the current recruitment drive.

The written examination for the Railway Protection Force's SI and constable posts are going to be followed by a physical measurement test (PMT), a medical examination and a process of document verification.

Railways RPF SI, constable admit card: Steps to download it

1) Visit the official website.

2) You will see a link with a clear mention of a "Call Letter for PMT, PET and DV" at the outset. Click on it.

3) You will be taken to a new page where there will be options to select the relevant group.

4) Once you select Group E, "NFR", you will be directed to another log in page.

5) Once there, key in your registration number and date of birth. Log in to get the admit card.

The admit card is a necessity, without which you will not be allowed to appear for subsequent stages of recruitment. You will also find detailed instructions in the admit card on your examination venue, its dates and times.

Candidates shortlisted for the constable posts can find their names here.

Meanwhile, a detailed notification and application process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC recruitment will be released on 28 February, 2019, the interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website.

