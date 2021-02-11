Railway Recruitment Board issues additional date for NTPC Phase-4 exams at rrbdcg.gov.in

Downloading of e-call letters will commence four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced an additional date for the fourth phase of the computer-based test (CBT) 1. The exam was originally slated to take place on 15, 16 and 17 February and on 1, 2 and 3 March.

According to the official notification by RRB, an additional exam date is now being scheduled to be held on 22 February. The notification further states that the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading the Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available for all candidates on all RRB websites on 11 February at 5 pm.

The notification further mentions that necessary intimation is being sent to all candidates scheduled for the additional date in the fourth phase to their email ids and mobile numbers that have been mentioned in the online application.

Downloading of e-call letters will commence four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Around 1.20 crore candidates have reportedly applied for the RRB NTPC Examinations. The board has already conducted two phases in December and January and the third phase in underway.

RRB NTPC exam is being conducted to fill 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others in multiple phases.