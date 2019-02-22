Railway Recruitment Board Group D examination 2018-19: Results to be released by February end; check score at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D results latest updates – The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D recruitment examinations will be announced by the end of February, either on the 27 or 28th of the month, on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in and regional websites of the RRB.

Earlier the speculation was that the results would be announced in March but since the Election Commission code of conduct will be issued from March, the board will not be able to declare them at that time. An official from RRB Bhubaneshwar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the board "cannot further delay the results". "The RRB Group D results will be released on all region-based official websites from the midnight of 27 February or the 28th," he had said.

More than 1.8 crore candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted to fill 62,907 RRB Group D posts. The cut-off this time is likely to be high. This will be followed by document verification and medical examination. Those selected will be further shortlisted for the next round, which will include a physical endurance test (PET). Once selected, candidates will get a salary of Rs 18,000 monthly. The dates for RRB Group D PET will be announced later by the RRB.

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes. They also have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds. Female candidates will have to lift and carry 20 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes. They will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Here is how to check your RRB Group D result 2018:

1. Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in or any regional website

The following are the region-based official websites of the RRB:

Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.im

Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bengaluru: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018 Level 1 recruitment written exam) results'

3. You will be redirected to a new window, where you will have to search for your registration number

4. Download and save the page

Candidates who clear the PET will undergo document verification round. The documents that need to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhar card, and other necessary documents.

