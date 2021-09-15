Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway invites applications for over 3,000 posts of Apprentice

Candidates should have passed the Class 10 board examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 system. They should also have an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Northern Railway has opened its online registration window for more than 3,000 posts of Apprentice. Aspirants should note that the application process will begin from 20 September and will continue till 20 October.

The RRC has published an ‘indicative notification’ regarding the same on its official website, http://www.rrcnr.org/. Also, through this recruitment drive, the RRC will fill a total of 3,093 vacancies for the post of Apprentice in the organisation.

“Online applications are invited from ELIGIBLE and desirous candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Division /Units/Workshops over Northern Railway,” reads the notice.

For more details and information, applicants can take a look at the official notification here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this post should have passed the Class 10 board examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 system. They should also have an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate in relevant trade from a recognized organization or university.

Selection Procedure

Applicants will be selected based either on the written exam or interview which will be specified by the Railway in due course of time.

Important dates to remember

Date of publication of notification on the Railway Recruitment Cell website - 14 September

Date and time of opening of online Application window - 20 September at 12 pm

Date and Time of closing of online Application process - 20 October at 12 pm

Also, once the Northern Railway’s detailed notification on the recruitment is published, candidates will be able to check age limit, salary, selection process, educational qualification among other details.