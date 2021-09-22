Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 vacancies at apprenticeshipindia.org, check details here

According to an official notice, the recruitment process has begun for several vacancies including Painter, AC Mechanic, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Fitter and Turne

The Indian Railway has opened its online application window for 492 Apprentice vacancies in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. Aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works at https://clw.indianrailways.gov.in/.

Candidates should also be registered at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ while all documents should be uploaded to the portal as required. The registration deadline for the Apprentice posts is 3 October.

According to an official notice, the recruitment process has begun for several vacancies including Painter, AC Mechanic, Electrician, Welder, Machinist, Fitter and Turner.

Simple steps on how to apply for Indian Railway Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://apprenticeshipindia.org/

Step 2: Aspirants need to login and register with required details including name, date of birth, and mail id

Step 3: After logging in, candidates need to upload the required documents as required

Step 4: Finally, download and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Vacancy Details: Fitter – 200 posts, Turner – 20 posts, Machinist – 56 posts, Welder (G&E) – 88 posts, Electrician – 112 posts, Ref. & A. C. Mechanics – 4 posts and Painter (G) – 12 posts.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Apprentice posts should have completed 15 years of age and not over 24 years, as on 15 September.

Selection Process: During the selection process, there will be no written examination or interview. Selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the merit list of marks obtained in the Class X examination.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates applying for this post must have passed ITI Examination and also have the certificate in the notified trades. Aspirants must have cleared Matriculation or 10th class in 10+2 examination system or equivalent examination from any recognised board, under the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).