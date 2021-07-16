Railway Ministry shares before and after photos of redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station
To make the movement of visitors easy, the three existing platforms have been connected to subways. The platforms will have a seating facility that can accommodate at least 480 people
A day ahead of Gandhinagar Capital railway station to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Railways shared the before and after images and video of its redevelopment.
Informing people about the station in Gujarat, the Ministry took to Twitter and promoted the new features of Gandhinagar railway station including the ticket booking counters, a luxury hotel and an interfaith prayer hall.
First Look of Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station's concourse area.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/zCQoO5elYx
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 15, 2021
भारतीय रेल ने गांधीनगर कैपिटल स्टेशन का पुनर्विकास कर उसे विश्व स्तरीय सुविधाओं से किया लैस !
पहले और बाद की तस्वीरें:#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/jtzQUikYLc
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 15, 2021
Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh shared a video clip of the railway station.
The re-development of Gandhinagar station has opened new avenues for futuristic stations with world-class amenities & facilities.
@RailMinIndia under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership is leaving no stone unturned in creating World class infrastructure. #NayeBharatKaNayaStation https://t.co/dgUIKbIeTB
— Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) July 15, 2021
Below are the new features of the railway station after its redevelopment:
- The railway station has a luxury hotel with 318 rooms; it will be operated by a private entity. Built at a cost of Rs 790 crore, it is spread across 7,400 square meters.
- The station features an interfaith prayer hall and an external facade with theme-based lighting.
- The railways ministry informed that the station is a green building and has been provided 5-star certification from GEM of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM).
- Special care and attention have been taken towards “Divyang friendly” station; as it offers a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, and others.
- Aluminium sheets have been used to cover the station’s roof over all platforms and tracks. Even Wi-Fi connectivity is available on the station.
- To make the movement of visitors easy, the three existing platforms have been connected to subways. Also, the platforms will have a seating facility that can accommodate at least 480 people.
- Even, separate entry and exit gates have been provided for commuters. Escalators and elevators have also been added.
- This railway station has a parking facility that offers 163 cars, 120 two-wheelers, and 40 autos.
- Along with these amenities, an air-conditioned waiting lounge has been built which can accommodate 40 people. Also, a dedicated art gallery with live a LED display has been opened inside.
