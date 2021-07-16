To make the movement of visitors easy, the three existing platforms have been connected to subways. The platforms will have a seating facility that can accommodate at least 480 people

A day ahead of Gandhinagar Capital railway station to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Railways shared the before and after images and video of its redevelopment.

Informing people about the station in Gujarat, the Ministry took to Twitter and promoted the new features of Gandhinagar railway station including the ticket booking counters, a luxury hotel and an interfaith prayer hall.

Exclusive! First Look of Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station's concourse area.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/zCQoO5elYx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 15, 2021

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh shared a video clip of the railway station.

The re-development of Gandhinagar station has opened new avenues for futuristic stations with world-class amenities & facilities.

@RailMinIndia under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership is leaving no stone unturned in creating World class infrastructure. #NayeBharatKaNayaStation https://t.co/dgUIKbIeTB — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) July 15, 2021

Below are the new features of the railway station after its redevelopment: