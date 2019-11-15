Railway increases meal prices onboard Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto; passengers in first-class AC to pay Rs 35 for a cup of tea

The Railway Board has decided to hike prices of meals onboard premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto, resulting in a noticeable increase in their fares, according to a government order.

A circular issued by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said, "Ministry of Railways dated 14th November has revised the Menu and Tariff of Catering Services on Rajdhani / Shatabdi /Duronto and Standard Meals on Indian Railways", noted Livemint.

The Railway ministry circular also said that rail catering services prices have been hiked keeping in consideration the requests received from IRCTC and the recommendation of the menu and tariff committee set up by the board, said reports.

According to the new order, in first-class AC, tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 6; breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7; lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15. In second and third-class AC compartments and chair car, tea will cost Rs 20, up by Rs 5; breakfast will cost Rs 105, up by Rs 8; lunch and dinner Rs 185, up by Rs 10. The order also said that snacks with regional flavour will be introduced.

The revised menu and tariff will be made available for the passengers in the ticketing system after a period of 15 days and will be made applicable after 120 days from the date of issue of the circular, reported Business Today.

With inputs from PTI