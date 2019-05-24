Co-presented by


Raiganj Lok Sabha polls:

India FP Research May 24, 2019 17:14:41 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Debasree Chaudhuri 511,652 Votes 40% Votes
AITC Agarwal Kanaialal 451,078 Votes 35% Votes
CPI(M) Md. Salim 182,035 Votes 14% Votes
INC Deepa Dasmunsi 83,662 Votes 7% Votes
NOTA Nota 13,749 Votes 1% Votes
IND Binoy Kumar Das 6,925 Votes 1% Votes
IND Md. Sahajan Badsha 5,054 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Churka Murmu 4,091 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Lakshman Murmu 3,269 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kumaresh Sarkar 3,163 Votes 0% Votes
KPP(U) Akik Hossain Chowdhury 2,959 Votes 0% Votes
JMM Santhapan Hasdak 2,831 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Paul 2,638 Votes 0% Votes
IND Advocate Anjay Debsarma 2,371 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Sujan Krishna Paul 1,632 Votes 0% Votes
Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 13,87,526

Male Electors: 7,24,014

Female Electors: 6,63,512

Assembly Constituencies: Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad (SC), Kaliaganj (SC), Raiganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Islampur Vidhan Sabha seat shifted from Darjeeling to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency elected the late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi in the 1999 and 2004 elections. After he went into a coma, his wife Deepa Dasmunshi took over the seat in 2009. In 2014, Mohammad Saleem of the CPM won the seat, defeating Dasmunshi by a narrow margin of 1,600 votes.

Demography: The constituency of Raiganj is dominated by Muslims, with some estimates putting the population at around 50 percent of the total population. Hence, the Muslim vote bank in the constituency is crucial for TMC as well as the Left Front.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:14:41 IST

