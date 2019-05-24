Raiganj Lok Sabha polls:

Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 13,87,526

Male Electors: 7,24,014

Female Electors: 6,63,512

Assembly Constituencies: Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad (SC), Kaliaganj (SC), Raiganj

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Islampur Vidhan Sabha seat shifted from Darjeeling to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This constituency elected the late Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi in the 1999 and 2004 elections. After he went into a coma, his wife Deepa Dasmunshi took over the seat in 2009. In 2014, Mohammad Saleem of the CPM won the seat, defeating Dasmunshi by a narrow margin of 1,600 votes.

Demography: The constituency of Raiganj is dominated by Muslims, with some estimates putting the population at around 50 percent of the total population. Hence, the Muslim vote bank in the constituency is crucial for TMC as well as the Left Front.

