Raigad landslide death toll touches 16, rescue operation on

The death toll in the Raigad landslide touched 16 and the NDRF teams reached the accident spot to resume the search and rescue operation on Friday.

The NDRF team had on Thursday suspended the rescue operation owing to heavy rainfall and the threat of more landslide in the dark.

16 killed & several people injured in the landslide. The NDRF team is present at the spot. Search & rescue operation underway

NDRF official said that they will also conduct canine searches at the spot.

“We conduct three types of searches…We will conduct canine and physical searches here. It is a long and challenging trek, but we are trained for it…Yesterday, when we received the information our four teams reached the spot and started with the search & rescue operation…,” said Rahul Kumar Raghuwansh, Inspector, 5BN, NDRF.

"We conduct three types of searches…We will conduct canine and physical searches here. It is a long & challenging trek, but we are trained for it…Yesterday, when we received the information our four teams reached the spot and started with the search & rescue operation…," said Rahul Kumar Raghuwansh, Inspector, 5BN, NDRF.

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The incident took place after torrential rains in the area.

