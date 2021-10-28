Rahul slams Centre over Tripura violence, says govt pretending to be 'deaf and blind'
He also alleged that Muslims were being brutalised and those indulging in violence in the name of Hinduism are not Hindus but hypocrites
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Muslims are being brutalised in Tripura and asked how long will the government pretend to be deaf and blind.
He also alleged that indulging in violence in the name of Hinduism are not Hindus but hypocrites.
"Our Muslim brothers are being brutalised in Tripura. Those who perpetrate hatred and violence in the name of Hindus are not Hindus but hypocrites," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
त्रिपुरा में हमारे मुसलमान भाइयों पर क्रूरता हो रही है। हिंदू के नाम पर नफ़रत व हिंसा करने वाले हिंदू नहीं, ढोंगी हैं।
सरकार कब तक अंधी-बहरी होने का नाटक करती रहेगी? #TripuraRiots
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2021
"How long will the government keep pretending to be blind and deaf," he asked, using the hashtag "#TripuraRiots".
A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla on Tuesday evening during a VHP rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, the police said.
In another tweet, the former Congress chief hit out at the government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel.
"From which angle are these good days," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.
ये किस ऐंगल से अच्छे दिन हैं? #TaxExtortion #FuelPrice pic.twitter.com/DAhxsyRpic
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2021
He used the hashtags 'TaxExtortion' and 'FuelPrice' to hit out at the government.
He cited a news report that said prices of petrol and diesel are not under control with petrol costing Rs 108 a litre in Delhi and Deisel over Rs 105 a litre in Mumbai.
The Congress party has been agitating against rising fuel prices in the country.
With inputs from PTI
also read
Bangladeshi Hindus are facing daily persecution; Team India should have taken the knee for them
The October violence has once again brought before the world the very existential threat faced by the hapless Hindus of Bangladesh. They have already been reduced from 29 percent in 1947 to less than 8 percent now
Bangladesh violence: Initiate action against those who attacked Hindus, Sheikh Hasina tells home minister
The Bangladesh Prime Minister also urged the people of the country not to trust anything on social media without fact-checking and asked the home ministry to remain vigilant
Discipline, unity and strengthening organisation of paramount importance, says Sonia Gandhi
The Congress president made the comment at a party meeting convened to evolve a strategy to fight the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in five states early next year