Rahul Gandhi's tweets of engine trouble on flight to Patna; apologises for delay in rallies as Congress chief returns to Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday morning, tweeted that his aircraft to Patna was forced to return to Delhi because of engine trouble. Rahul said return to the national capital meant that his election rallies in Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra would be delayed. "Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha) and Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," he wrote.

The tweet also accompanied a video which shows a flight in turbulence and where he can be heard saying, "Tweet it out, otherwise they will say you were delayed."

Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2019

Post his rallies in Uttar Pradesh, where he had fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader was scheduled to address a public meeting in Patna at around 10:30 am on Friday.

This, however, is not the first time that a plane carrying Rahul had faced problem. In 2018, his plane from Delhi to Hubli in Karnataka had "malfunctioned" even as several technical errors occurred during the course of the flight. The Congress had then filed a police complaint after the aircraft made a rough landing, endangering the life of passengers.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.