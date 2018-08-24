Rahul Gandhi's Berlin speech couldn't be aired live online due to technical glitch, claims Congress

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's address to the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin in Germany on Thursday night could not be aired 'live' due to a technical glitch, the party said. Gandhi's address was to be aired via a YouTube link, starting 9.30 pm IST, which was later rescheduled to start from 10.30 pm IST.

The address, however, could not be aired 'live' and the Congress party cited a technical glitch as the reason for it. Gandhi is on a five-day tour to Germany and the UK. Last night, he had addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. He was to address the Indian Overseas Congress tonight during his two-day stay in Germany.

Rahul heads to London on Friday where he will address students of London School of Economics. And on Saturday, he will address a gathering of the Indian National Overseas Congress.