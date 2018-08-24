You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rahul Gandhi's Berlin speech couldn't be aired live online due to technical glitch, claims Congress

India Press Trust of India Aug 24, 2018 09:21:48 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's address to the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin in Germany on Thursday night could not be aired 'live' due to a technical glitch, the party said. Gandhi's address was to be aired via a YouTube link, starting 9.30 pm IST, which was later rescheduled to start from 10.30 pm IST.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. PTI

The address, however, could not be aired 'live' and the Congress party cited a technical glitch as the reason for it. Gandhi is on a five-day tour to Germany and the UK. Last night, he had addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. He was to address the Indian Overseas Congress tonight during his two-day stay in Germany.

Rahul heads to London on Friday where he will address students of London School of Economics. And on Saturday, he will address a gathering of the Indian National Overseas Congress.


Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 09:21 AM

Also See






3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores