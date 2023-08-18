Rahul Gandhi will contest LS poll from Amethi, says UP Congress chief Ajay Rai
UP Congress president Ajay Rai has said that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi. The senior Congress leader also said that Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rahul Gandhi faced defeat from BJP candidate Smriti Irani in Amethi in the 2019 elections. Rahul Gandhi is currently the MP from Wayanad.
