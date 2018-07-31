Rahul Gandhi visits Karunanidhi, says he is stable; Kauvery Hospital says DMK chief needs to be in the ICU longer

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment, on Tuesday issued a statement, saying that the 94-year-old needs extended hospitalisation because of age-related overall deterioration of his health, altered liver functioning and haematological parameters. Karunanidhi has been in the intensive care unit for four days.

An extended period of hospitalization will be necessary due to age related overall decline in Karunanidhi's general health, altered liver functions & haematological parameters. He continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai pic.twitter.com/1918264dUh — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited him in hospital. "I met him, he is fine and stable. I am quite happy to see that he is doing well. He is a very tough person like the people of Tamil Nadu. He has the spirit of Tamil Nadu in him," Rahul told reporters after visiting the DMK chief.

The Congress president said his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi had sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi and his family. The party has a long-standing relationship with DMK chief Karunanidhi, he said, and later tweeted:

I visited Kalaignar today. Wonderful to see that the Tamil fighting spirit that has endeared him to millions, is still strong! I join his fans all around the world, his well wishers and his family, in wishing him a speedy recovery. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/3QEv9myfCn — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 31, 2018

Rahul was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar and party leader Mukul Wasnik. The Congress president, who landed at the airport from New Delhi in the afternoon, headed straight for Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet area amid tight security. He was received by DMK working president and Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and other senior leaders at the hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam had visited the hospital on Monday to inquire about the leader's health. After meeting Karunanidhi, the chief minister had said: "The DMK chief's health is stable. He is well. A medical team is attending to him. I and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam along with DMK party working president Stalin and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi visited him in person."

On 26 July, Kauvery Hospital had said that Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to a urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids at his home in Chennai. However, after his blood pressure dipped, he was admitted to the ICU.

With inputs from PTI