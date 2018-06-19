You are here:
Rahul Gandhi says opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance set fire to Jammu and Kashmir, damage will remain

India Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2018 20:38:07 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the "opportunistic BJP-PDP alliance" set fire to Jammu and Kashmir, killing many innocent civilians and brave soldiers, and that the damage would continue even if the state was put under central rule.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Reuters

Hours after the BJP pulled out of the alliance government, the Congress leader said, "Incompetence, arrogance & hatred always fails (sic)."

Under the alliance government in the strategically important state, several innocent people and brave soldiers were killed. "It cost India strategically & destroyed years of UPA's hard work. The damage will continue under President's Rule (sic)," he tweeted. The three-year Jammu and Kashmir government, wracked by bitter political feuds and worsening security challenges, collapsed today with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP setting the stage for yet another round of governor's rule.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor NN Vohra amid a swirl of political activity in Srinagar and New Delhi.

"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in the state," Madhav told reporters at a hurriedly called press conference. The BJP blamed the PDP for failing to improve the security conditions in the Kashmir Valley. Madhav cited last week's killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in the heart of Srinagar in the highly secured area of Press Enclave by unidentified gunmen. The same day — two days before Eid — an army jawan was abducted while going on Eid leave and killed.

Terrorism, violence and radicalism have risen and the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to life and free speech, are in danger, the BJP leader said.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 20:38 PM

