Rahul Gandhi raises doubt on probe in DSP Davinder Singh case, says matter 'as good as dead' in NIA chief's care

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raise doubts over the fairness of a National Investigation Agency probe in the conduct of a Jammu and Kashmir police officer who was arrested with two alleged militants in his car. Rahul said that the 'best way to silence' the accused, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Davinder Singh, would be to hand over the investigation to "another Modi", who had probed the Gujarat riots.

Rahul was referring to NIA chief YC Modi, who is a 1984 batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and had previously served in the Central Investigation Bureau. He was also part of a Supreme Court-appointed SIT (Special Investigation Team) that probed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. He said, "In YK'S care, the case is as good as dead (sic)."

The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2020

He also used the hashtag "#WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced" along with it.

Rahul's comments come merely a day after he questioned the prime minister's silence on Singh's arrest.

On Thursday, Rahul sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he had helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment for treason.

"Dy SP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi”, the Congress leader tweeted.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with 🇮🇳 blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against 🇮🇳.#TerroristDavinderCoverUp pic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

Rahul attached a picture along with his tweet that dubbed Singh a terrorist and raised several questions.

"Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh? What was Davinder Singh's role in Pulwama attack? How many other terrorists has he helped? Who was protecting him and why," Rahul asked in the photo attached to his tweet.

Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and said it raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security.

"It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason," Priyanka said on Twitter.

The Congress has already said that there is a larger conspiracy behind the arrest of Davinder Singh and sought to know his links with the Pulwama attack and has demanded an independent probe.

With inputs from PTI

