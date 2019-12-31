Rahul Gandhi meets Maharashtra Congress ministers in Delhi; Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal also attend meeting

New Delhi: A meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party ministers in Maharashtra government was held at the New Delhi residence of Congress leader on Tuesday.

Senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal also attended the meeting. Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi also visited Rahul at his residence, later in the day.

Following a meeting with Rahul, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are expected to pay a courtesy visit to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. The meetings come a day after a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar and KC Padavi were sworn-in as ministers the Maharashtra Cabinet. However, they are yet to be assigned portfolios.

On 28 November, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Six other ministers, two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

