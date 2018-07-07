Rahul Gandhi meets Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, discusses ways to strengthen 'special bond' between two countries

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the visiting Bhutanese prime minister, Tshering Tobgay, on Saturday and discussed ways to further strengthen the "special bond" between India and Bhutan.

"I met with Bhutan's prime minister, Tshering Tobgay, in New Delhi today. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share," he said on Twitter after the meeting.

I met with Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi today. Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share. @tsheringtobgay pic.twitter.com/oTU4scPbF2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2018

The Bhutanese prime minister is on a three-day visit to India on an invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had on Friday met Modi and the two had held wide-ranging talks covering bilateral and regional issues of "mutual interest" and expressed satisfaction at the "excellent" state of bilateral relations.

Tobgay also met President Ram Nath Kovind, when he called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.