Rahul Gandhi holds rally in Chhattisgarh CM's constituency, slams Narendra Modi and Raman Singh for 'failing to deliver'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, holding a rally in Rajnandgaon during his two-day tour of Chhattisgarh, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Raman Singh over unemployment and farmer woes.

"For the past 15 years, the Raman Singh government is in Chhattisgarh, while the Modi government has been at Centre for the last 4.5 years. Both promised jobs to youth and security to farmers, but failed to deliver," Rahul said, addressing a gathering in the chief minister's constituency.

Taking a dig at Modi, Rahul said, "We have a prime minister who, before the election, promised Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, and employment to the youth, but after the election told the people to lift the broom and start cleaning."

He said that if Congress is voted to power in Chhattisgarh, the state government will write off debt of each farmer within 10 days of taking over. "Raman and Modi snatched the bonuses from the farmers. The Congress government will not only ensure that farmers get the bonus, but also give bonus to farmers which the BJP government had failed to provide in the last two years."

Rahul promised that the vacancies for staff and lecturers in state-run educational institutions will be filled.

CM Raman Singh and PM Modi promised jobs, but today nearly 60,000 teacher posts, 13,000 lecturer posts are vacant & 3000 Aadivasi schools were shut down. We will ensure that the govt vacancies are filled up: Congress President @RahulGandhi #गढ़बो_नवा_छत्तीसगढ़ pic.twitter.com/wCwIPrCsS9 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 9, 2018

He accused the BJP government of "destroying" the policies meant to benefit tribals and farmers. "The intention of the Tribal Rights Act was to protect the lands owned by Adivasis; Land Acquisition Act was implemented to protect farmers' lands. But BJP govt have destroyed these policies," Rahul said.

Rahul further attacked Modi over the state of the economy, and said no one person in India's history who had caused as much damage as Modi did with demonetisation and "Gabbar Singh Tax". He told the gathering that the aim of these moves was to "snatch" money from the people.

Rahul and Modi were both in Chhattisgarh on Friday to campaign for the first phase of the Assembly election.

While Modi left for Delhi after addressing a rally in Jagdalpur, Rahul will tour the state for two days during which he will address five rallies and hold a road show.

With inputs from PTI