Rahul Gandhi congratulates 2015 IAS toppers on wedding, hopes couple become an inspiration 'in this age of growing intolerance'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated 2015 IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan on their wedding and hoped that the couple become an inspiration to all Indians "in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred".

"Congratulations Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you," he tweeted.

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC's civil services examination in 2015 tied the knot with her Kashmiri batchmate Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan, who secured the second rank in the prestigious examination the same year.

The two young IAS officers got married in a ceremony in the picturesque Pahalgam town on Sunday and later hosted a reception in Anantnag.

Hailing from Delhi, Dabi, a graduate from the Lady Shri Ram college, became the first-ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC exam. Khan hails from Devipora village in Mattan area of Anantnag.