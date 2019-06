Rahul Gandhi condemns murder of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary, says it reflects state's 'deteriorating law and order'

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has condemned the killing of Haryana Congress leader and spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Faridabad on Thursday morning. "The killing of Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary is a shameful, condemnable and unfortunate incident. The incident reflects deteriorating law and order situation in Haryana. May God give his family strength in this hour of sorrow and may his soul rest in peace." Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled Chaudhary's killing. "The incident of Congress spokesperson and leader Vikas Chaudhury being shot in the broad daylight is extremely saddening. This act is condemnable and shameful. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give peace to his soul," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi. He also attacked the ruling BJP and accused it of spreading violence in the region.

"Under the BJP rule, Haryana has become a 'gundaraj' and a stronghold of organised crime. There is no law and order in the state as goons and other chaotic elements are ruling the state. The Khattar government is solely responsible for creating such an atmosphere. An unbiased investigation should be conducted into the matter and the BJP must make efforts to provide speedy justice", he said.

Haryana Congress leader Vikash Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad and he later succumbed to his injuries. He was attacked while travelling in his car in the morning. The Congress party also posted a condolence message on Twitter stating, "We are deeply angered and saddened by this act of grotesque violence against a member of the Congress Party. We urge the Haryana government to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest. Our sincere condolences to his family in this time of grief."

Condemning the gruesome incident, Ashok Tanwar, Haryana Congress president claimed that there is no law and order in the state."It is a 'jungle raj', there is no fear of law. A similar incident happened on 26 June, where a woman who opposed molestation was stabbed. There should be an investigation into this matter," Tanwar said while speaking to ANI.

