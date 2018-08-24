Rahul Gandhi compares RSS with Muslim Brotherhood, attacks Modi in London address

Comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on the Narendra Modi government and the ideological parent of the BJP while addressing students in the Strategic Studies Institute in London.

"RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS's idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world," said Rahul.

He said, "In the year 1947 the West did not trust India, but India proved the West wrong. We got success because thousands of people have created institutions and this is the institutions which are being attacked today."

The Congress chief also blamed the RSS for the idea of demonetisation.

"The idea came directly from the RSS, bypassed the finance minister and RBI, and was planted in the prime minister's head," he said.

Rahul also criticised the Modi government for its poor strategy regarding Pakistan.

"I would like to say that even with Pakistan, they lack a coherent strategy," he said. "One of my main complaints about the current government in India is that I don't see a coherent strategy based on India's strengths. I only see knee-jerk reactions," he claimed.

Rahul even accused Modi of centralising power. He said that India succeeded only when the power was decentralised and that there has been a centralisation of power in the last four years.

"Today the full power of power has become concentrated with the prime minister," he said.

Rahul praised the Chinese governance system and stated that India should learn how to run local governments from China, as the prime minister in India "holds too much power".

Attacking the Ministry of External Affairs, Rahul stated that all that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj does is issue visas. "By breaking the monopoly of MEA and by making it more accessible to other elements of society a modern MEA can be formed. The Foreign Minister of India spends a massive amount of time in just issuing visas," he said.

While talking about the Doka La standoff in 2017, the Congress president claimed that if Modi was careful enough, the standoff could have been stopped.

"It was not an isolated issue, it was a part of a sequence of events. The prime minister is episodic, he views Doka La as an event. If he was carefully watching the process, he could've stopped it," said Rahul. He also claimed that the Chinese troops are still present in Doka La till date.

Rahul in his earlier address in Berlin attacked the divisive politics of the RSS and the BJP and stated that the ruling party's ideology is in contrast with that of Congress'. He claimed that the BJP and RSS are working to divide our own people and spread hate in our own country’ instead of watching over India’s actual competition, which is China.

Rahul is on a five-day tour to Germany and the UK.

On Thursday, he addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany where he cited the creation of Islamic State terrorist group to warn against a similar situation in India if people are excluded from the development process.