Rahul Gandhi coins new term to take fresh swipe at Narendra Modi, tweets out photoshopped 'dictionary' page

New Delhi: Taking a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there's a new word in the English dictionary — "Modilie". Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

"There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," he tweeted, ending his sentence with a smiley.

There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

Gandhi also put up a picture of a screenshot of a photo-shopped page of an English dictionary explaining the meaning of "Modilie". In the fabricated page, "Modilie" is described as a "mass noun". The photo-shopped page lists three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

