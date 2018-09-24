Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi for two-day visit; Kanwariyas greet Congress president with posters dubbing him 'Shiv-bhakt'

Amethi: Fresh from his recent Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Monday to a rousing welcome by 'Shiv bhakts' who also presented him with a portrait of Lord Shiva.

The Congress president was given a warm welcome by saffron-clad Shiva devotees, who are also known as Kanwariyas, at Fursatganj. With a scarf around his neck, he took part in a 'puja' amidst chanting of mantras, party leaders said.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi offers prayers to Lord Shiva in Amethi. He was also felicitated by 'Kawariyas' pic.twitter.com/XTpP9YEfqq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2018

He was greeted with posters hailing 'Shiv bhakt Rahul Gandhi' on his first visit in Amethi after undertaking the arduous 12-day pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva. Rahul arrived at Lucknow's Amausi Airport and drove to Amethi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

He is on a two-day visit during which he will also take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting and hold talks with party leaders and workers.

The Congress chief announced his intention to undertake the pilgrimage after a mid-air scare when his plane plunged hundreds of feet during the Karnataka election campaign in April and left for Mount Kailash on 31 August.

The pilgrimage was aimed at seeking the blessing of Lord Shiva for prosperity and success of the country and its people, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said. In Amethi, the special welcome by Kanwariyas was organised by party's block president Indrapal Mali who is also the president of the 'kanwariya' union of the area.