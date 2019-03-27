Rahul congratulates DRDO, mocks Modi by wishing 'happy World Theatre Day' following Mission Shakti announcement

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is now the fourth nation in the world to send an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile to space and called it a "rare achievement" under Mission Shakti, leaders across the political spectrum launched a scathing attack on the prime minister and the ruling party for taking credit.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and mocked the prime minister by wishing him "happy World Theatre Day".

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and said that Modi's announcement was "yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering" to reap political benefits at the time of election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also alleged that this was a "gross" violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

After congratulating the Indian defense scientists, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that it was "highly condemnable to make politics for electoral gains".

भारतीय रक्षा वैज्ञानिकों द्वारा अंतरिक्ष में सैटेलाइट मार गिराये जाने का सफल परीक्षण करके देश का सर ऊंचा करने के लिए अनेकों बधाई। लेकिन इसकी आड़ में पीएम श्री मोदी द्वारा चुनावी लाभ के लिये राजनीति करना अति-निन्दनीय। मा. चुनाव आयोग को इसका सख्त संज्ञान अवश्य लेना चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 27, 2019

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the entire scientific community for achieving another milestone by successfully testing A-SAT technology.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the prime minister of diverting the nation's attention away from ground issues like - unemployment, rural crisis and women security and unemployment.

Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky. Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," he said in an unprecedented broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media.

"India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti," the prime minister tweeted later.

