Raghubar Das asserts development of tourism sector is priority of Jharkhand govt, says it will lead to economic development

Jamshedpur: Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Monday said development of tourism sector was the priority of his government as it would lead to economic development of the state, besides generating employment opportunities.

Tourism will attract visitors from all over the world and bring foreign currency to our country, Das said. The state government, he said, remains committed to developing tourist spots such as Rajrappa, Itkhori, Parasnath, Anjanidham, Deoghar, Bashukinath and Maluti.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after performing 'Jalabhisekh' (offering holy water) to Lord Shiva at Surya Mandir at Sidgora on the third Monday of the auspicious month of 'Shravan', an official release said here.

Hailing the media for giving exposure to 'Shravani Mela', he said it has become an international event and will help boost the tourism potential of the state. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also said, "Our aim is to make Jharkhand a prosperous state by 2022."

The state was moving forward on the path of development with its welfare policies, Das said. He also appreciated the contribution of women in the overall development of the state.

Accompanied by thousands of Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees), Das lifted holy water from Baridih bustee chat ghat, then walked about 1.5 km with the Kanwariyas and offered holy water to Lord Shiva at the temple in East Singhbhum district. Das prayed for the prosperity and all-round development of the state, the release said.