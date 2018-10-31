Rafale hearing: SC orders Centre to file affidavit on 'exclusive' price of jets, share non-classified data with petitioners

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say that the price of the fighter jets in the Rafale deal signed between India and France is "exclusive" and cannot be shared with the court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph had first asked for details of the price of the aircraft in a sealed envelope, but Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the price of the jets is "exclusive" and "can't be shared". In response, the bench asked the government to file an affidavit stating the claim of exclusivity of the pricing details.

The court also asked the Centre to share information with the petitioners that can be brought to the public domain. It also sought details of the Indian offset partner in the deal in the next 10 days.

The Supreme Court, which has scheduled the next hearing for 14 November, said documents considered strategic and confidential need not be shared with the petitioners.

The bench gave these orders during the hearing of a batch of petitions, including a joint plea filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, into the Rs 30,000-crore agreement between India and France.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court also said it would not record the details of the decision-making process, or any other technical information, of the deal at this stage of the hearing.

At the last hearing on 10 October, the court had said it would not go into the pricing of the Rafale jets.

The Rafale deal is a defence agreement signed between the governments of India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the process to upgrade the equipment of the Indian Air Force. The Rafale jet is a twin-engine Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

In August 2007, the Indian Air Force had advanced a proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft and had floated a tender. Following this, an invitation was sent to various aviation companies to participate in the bidding process.

