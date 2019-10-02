Radicalisation of Hindus as dangerous as of Muslims, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, hits out at BJP for 'spreading hatred'

Indore: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that radicalisation of Hindus is as dangerous as the radicalisation of Muslims.

Speaking at a seminar on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh said that it is not easy to put the ghost of communalism back in the bottle if it comes out.

Digvijaya referred to "extreme radicalisation" by former Pakistan president Zia-ul-Haq and then mentioned the present Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The Islamophobia and radicalisation that Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is talking of...the radicalisation of Hindus is a counter to that. And it is as dangerous as the radicalisation of Muslims. If communalism of the majority happens in India, it will not be easy to save the country from it," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader said that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that "communalism of the majority community is more dangerous than the communalism of the minority community".

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seeking to spread disharmony. Digvijaya referred to slogan "har har Modi, ghar ghar Modi" and alleged that "Modi and this ideology were spreading hatred in every household of the country".

"People of ideology that killed Mahatma Gandhi are telling their workers to do 'padayatra' in every panchayat for a month. I would like to ask them what will they do there and how will they project Gandhiji? Will you put across Gandhi's side or Godse's side?" he asked.

Digvijaya also attacked Modi over the economic slowdown and incidents of mob-lynching and said only visiting other countries and attending events will not lead to development. He alleged that mob-lynching incidents had not stopped. "If this continues no new investments will come to the country and unemployment will rise. Only truth, non-violence and harmony will lead to a bright future," he said.

He said that the message of peaceful coexistence, non-violence and harmony needs to be taught to students in schools to put an end to incidents of mob-lynching.