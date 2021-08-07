Rabindranath Tagore 80th death anniversary: Here are few unforgettable quotes by him

Tagore's works were known across the world; they were also widely translated into languages including English, Dutch, German, Spanish, and other European dialects.

India had many poets and playwrights during the Independence era but Rabindranath Tagore stood out as the ‘multifaceted genius’ who is known for his short stories, poetry, plays, dramas and novels.

Born on 7 May, 1861, Tagore began writing poetry at the young age of eight. He published his first collection when he was only 16 years old under the pseudonym Bhanusimha. From then on, his work as a great scholar, poet, novelist, musician, playwright, and artist took centre stage in his entire life.

Among the many awards to his name, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He was conferred with the prize for his poetry collection titled Gitanjali.

Other than his collections, Tagore will always be remembered for composing the National Anthems of two nations. For India, the Jana Gana Mana was composed by him while for Bangladesh Amar Shonar Bangla’s lyrics were written. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan national anthem was also inspired by one of his works.

Tagore just did not enrich literature in the country, but also contributed to the freedom struggle in the pre-Independence stage. The nation was in mourning when he passed away on 7 August 1941.

On his 80th death anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes written by him: