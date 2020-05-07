Rabindranath Tagore 159th birth anniversary: From VP Venkaiah Naidu to Amitabh Bachchan, Twitterati celebrates Nobel laureate

The world is observing the 159th birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The author, poet, painter and dramatist was born in 1861 in Kolkata.

Tagore won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. The Nobel Prize organisation took to Twitter to wish Tagore on his birth anniversary.

"We're celebrating the birthday of a true great: Rabindranath Tagore, who was born #OnThisDay in 1861 in Calcutta, India. The first non-European Literature Laureate, he was awarded the #NobelPrize because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse...” read the tweet that also has a picture of Tagore.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu called him “one of India’s greatest poets and thinkers,” who “represented the best of ancient and modern Indian intellectual thoughts.”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also paid his tribute to the Bengali poet. Sharing a picture of Tagore on Twitter, he wrote, “Greetings on this day the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.”

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor remembered Tagore and urged people to strive towards an India, “where the mind is without fear.”

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada wrote that his great grandmother was the niece of Rabindranath Tagore. Prasada also shared pictures of a few notes written by Tagore.

National spokesperson of Akali Dal Manjinder S Sirsa through his tweet informed that Tagore was inspired by Sikhism and his poem “Bandi Bir” is based on the life of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

A street in Israel is named after Rabindranath Tagore. Sharing the picture of a signboard leading to the street with "Rehov Tagore" written on it, the Israel in India Twitter page wrote, "We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind."

The Twitter handle AncientHistory shared four rare pictures of Tagore on his birth anniversary that traced various moments from his life.

