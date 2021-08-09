Quit India Movement: History, significance and facts about Bharat Chhodo Andolan Day

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August, 1942 at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August, 1942 at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, this movement was a mass civil disobedience that took place in the country.

During the launch of the movement, the father of the nation delivered a speech amid a 'do or die' situation. He demanded that the British must leave India immediately or face dire consequences. As a part of this movement, a call for mass agitation was followed by violence that took over the country after which Indian National Congress leaders were arrested.

Every year on 8 August, the anniversary of Quit India Movement is marked and observed by paying tribute to freedom fighters who without a doubt laid their lives for the country and its people.

Details on what happened during this movement: