Quit India Movement: History, significance and facts about Bharat Chhodo Andolan Day
The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August, 1942 at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August, 1942 at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, this movement was a mass civil disobedience that took place in the country.
During the launch of the movement, the father of the nation delivered a speech amid a 'do or die' situation. He demanded that the British must leave India immediately or face dire consequences. As a part of this movement, a call for mass agitation was followed by violence that took over the country after which Indian National Congress leaders were arrested.
Every year on 8 August, the anniversary of Quit India Movement is marked and observed by paying tribute to freedom fighters who without a doubt laid their lives for the country and its people.
Details on what happened during this movement:
- The main reason for the Quit India Movement to begin was because the Britishers were planning to drag the country into World War II without consent to fight on behalf of the United Kingdom (UK). During that time, more than 87,000 Indian soldiers were martyred in World War II including people from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
- Also, the Cripps Mission which was led by Sir Stafford Cripps, a member of the War Cabinet in March 1942, made an attempt to secure India's cooperation in World War II. Following this, Cripps was sent to India to discuss and support the British Government's Draft Declaration with Indian leaders. Moreover, the declaration also granted India Dominion Status after the war. To which, Congress denied discussing any terms unless given total freedom.
- After the meeting with Indian leaders, the sentiment of anti-British and full-independence gained popularity across India and its people. Also, during that time, the economy of India was in a bad state.
- Revolutionary protests were already taking place by renowned leaders in different parts of the country, after which it simply got channelised with the Quit India Movement that had a huge impact on all.
