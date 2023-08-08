We all have learned about the Quit Indian Movement in school but did you know that 8 August of every year is marked as the Quit India Movement Day? It was a civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress back in August 1942 in an attempt to end British colonial rule in India. The Quit India Movement Day is used to remember our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country’s independence. Today, let us take this opportunity to learn about the history and significance of the Quit India Movement.

The History of the Quit India Movement

The Quit India Movement was launched on 8 August 1942 by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Gowalia Tank Maidan under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi. The slogan of the movement was “Do or Die.” The ‘father of the nation’ asked the British to “Quit India”, and leave the country’s governance to the people. Although, the movement gained a lot of support from the locals, the British colonial government retaliated by starting ‘Operation Zero Hour’ and arrested the leaders of the Quit India Movement. If the reports are to be believed, around 1,00,000 people were imprisoned, and around 1,000 people were killed during the movement.

When one tries to understand the outcome of the Quit India Movement it had both short and long-term impact. While the British authorities quickly suppressed the movement, it played a significant role in improving a sense of unity and determination among Indians, massively fuelling the country’s freedom struggle.

Significance of the Quit India Movement

While the Quit India Movement did not achieve its immediate goal of forcing the British to leave India, it helped show the British that the Indians were determined to get their freedom. Additionally, it also had a deep impact on the country’s politics and society in the long run.

The movement also focused on the role of education and culture in shaping India’s identity. In order to promote Indian heritage and values, many educational institutions and cultural centers were established during this time. Along with men, women also played a crucial role in the Quit India Movement. As the movement emphasised on nonviolence, it allowed women to participate it in actively, leading to a more equitable society.