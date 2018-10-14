You are here:
'Question of women's dignity': Congress asks Narendra Modi to break silence over sexual misconduct charges against MJ Akbar

India Indo-Asian News Service Oct 14, 2018 18:38:40 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over his ministerial colleague MJ Akbar, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

"It is a question of women's dignity, security and safety. It was expected that the minister concerned would give an immediate explanation," Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

File image of Congress leader Anand Sharma. ibnlive

"But it was equally the duty of the Prime Minister, Constitutional duty and moral duty, to speak. Why the Prime Minister has chosen to be silent is the fundamental question. Tell the country what your views are," Sharma told reporters.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar earlier on Sunday returned from an official tour abroad and said he would issue a statement over the allegations.

Many female journalists have accused Akbar of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour at various stages of his journalistic career.


