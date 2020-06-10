QS World University Rankings 2021: Only IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc make it to top 200 from India; MIT retains top spot

Only three Indian institutes have made it to the top 200 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking 2021. A number of other universities from the country, however, have slipped in the rankings list that was released on Wednesday.

As per the QS World University Ranking 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is at 172nd position; Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is at 185th spot, while IIT Delhi is at 193.

According to a report by LiveMint, IIT Bombay has dropped 20 positions from last year's world university ranking, IISc dropped by one position, and IIT- Delhi's rank has slipped from the previous rank of 182.

NDTV reported that only eight Indian institutes managed to feature in the top 500 of QS World University Ranking 2021. Rank-wise the performance of institutes of the country has declined.

The list shows IIT Madras at 275th position, IIT Kharagpur at 314th, IIT Kanpur at 350th, IIT Roorkee at 383rd, and IIT Guwahati at 470th.

The University of Delhi is placed in the 501-510 bracket.

Every year, higher education consultancy QS releases the World University Ranking of top 1000 universities.

Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) USA continues to be at number one spot for the ninth consecutive year. Stanford University, Harvard University, and California Institute of Technology are at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th rank respectively.

University of Oxford in United Kingdom has been ranked 5th in the list.

The rankings are used as a reference points by students who want to pursue higher education.

In the QS World University Rankings, the institutes are evaluated on six metrics. These include academic reputation (40 percent weightage), employer reputation (10 percent), faculty/student ratio (20 percent), citations per faculty (20 percent), international faculty ratio/student ratio (5 percent each).