QS India University Rankings 2020: IIT Bombay tops for second consecutive year; IISc Bangalore second in list

QS India University Rankings 2020 | The annual university rankings published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) were released on Wednesday. The QS India University Rankings 2020 saw several IITs dominating the list. IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Delhi were ranked as the top three educational institutes in India. IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur made it to ranks 4 and 5 respectively.

These rankings are based on several indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, staff with a PhD, papers per faculty, citations per paper, international faculty, and international students.

The institute published a separate ranking for India for the first time in 2019 and IIT Bombay had topped the India list even then; the premier technical institute was ranked number 8 among top institutions in BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

At least 11 institutions had achieved a perfect score of 100 under the criterion of 'staff with PhD' indicator, which showed that many top Indian institutions had their focus as strong research.

The list also saw two West Bengal government-run universities, namely Calcutta University (CU) and Jadavpur University (JU) appearing on the list.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar — who is the chancellor of the two universities — and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate the universities and said that it was a proud moment for the state.

Apart from these, Alagappa University, Anna University, and Savitribai Phule Pune University were among other state government-run institutes to feature on the list.

Here are the top 25 colleges that were ranked in the QS India University rankings' list:

1. IIT Bombay (IITB)

2. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

3. IIT Delhi (IITD)

4. IIT Madras (IITM)

5. IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

6. IIT Kanpur (IITK)

7. University of Delhi

8. University of Hyderabad

9. IIT Roorkee (IITR)

10. IIT Guwahati (IITG)

11. University of Calcutta

12. Jadavpur University

13. IIT Indore

14. Savitribai Phule Pune University

15. IIT Hyderabad

16. Anna University

17. University of Mumbai

18. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani

19. Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

20. IIT Bhubaneswar

21. Jamia Millia Islamia

22. Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai

23. Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

24. Alagappa University, Karaikudi

25. Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Quacquarelli Symonds is a leading global career and education network which helps professionals develop their prospects for personal and professional development. They have extensive contacts in the education sector which helps them adapt to the clients' needs.

