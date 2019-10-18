Piyush Goyal dubs Abhijit Banerjee as Left-leaning, says people rejected Congress' NYAY scheme backed by Nobel laureate

Pune: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as Left-leaning. Goyal made the remarks at a media briefing in Pune.

"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said. "Banerjee supported 'NYAY' (poverty alleviation scheme

of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology," the BJP leader said.

Banerjee recently said the Indian economy is on a shaky ground, adding data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.