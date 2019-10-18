You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Piyush Goyal dubs Abhijit Banerjee as Left-leaning, says people rejected Congress' NYAY scheme backed by Nobel laureate

India Press Trust of India Oct 18, 2019 16:46:46 IST

  • Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as left-leaning

  • 'I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning,' Goyal said

  • 'Banerjee supported 'Nyay' (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology,' the BJP leader said

Pune: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday dubbed Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel for Economics, as Left-leaning. Goyal made the remarks at a media briefing in Pune.

"I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. You all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning," Goyal said. "Banerjee supported 'NYAY' (poverty alleviation scheme
of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology," the BJP leader said.

Banerjee recently said the Indian economy is on a shaky ground, adding data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 16:46:46 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores