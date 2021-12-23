PV Narasimha Rao death anniversary: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri pay tribute to former prime minister

Along with then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, Rao led the country through the liberalisation of the Indian economy and its re-integration with the global economy

The National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas which commemorates the birth anniversary of the fifth prime minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, also coincides with the death anniversary of another former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. The ninth prime minister of the country, Rao presided over the economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy.

Rao was born on 28 June, 1931, in Karimnagar, Telangana. He assumed the post of prime minister after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Along with then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, Rao led the country through the liberalisation of the Indian economy and its re-integration with the global economy.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, leaders from across the political spectrum, paid tribute to PV Narasimha Rao.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari:

Humble homage to Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oTCRR9vPFW — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2021

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri:

I pay homage to former PM & statesman Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his death anniversary. A popular politician, he was keenly interested in Indian philosophy, culture, learning languages & writing poems in Telugu & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/sYK6mB9qH5 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 23, 2021

Indian National Congress:

We pay our sincere tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Shri PV Narasimha Rao, on his death anniversary. His able & visionary led the nation through economic liberalisation, to prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Xh8BvZOLsY — Congress (@INCIndia) December 23, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma:

Tributes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his punyatithi. A distinguished scholar and an astute politician, he tactfully led the country during difficult times. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2021



