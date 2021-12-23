PV Narasimha Rao death anniversary: Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri pay tribute to former prime minister
Along with then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, Rao led the country through the liberalisation of the Indian economy and its re-integration with the global economy
The National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas which commemorates the birth anniversary of the fifth prime minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, also coincides with the death anniversary of another former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. The ninth prime minister of the country, Rao presided over the economic reforms that liberalised the Indian economy.
Rao was born on 28 June, 1931, in Karimnagar, Telangana. He assumed the post of prime minister after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Along with then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, Rao led the country through the liberalisation of the Indian economy and its re-integration with the global economy.
On the occasion of his death anniversary, leaders from across the political spectrum, paid tribute to PV Narasimha Rao.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari:
Humble homage to Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oTCRR9vPFW
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 23, 2021
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri:
I pay homage to former PM & statesman Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his death anniversary. A popular politician, he was keenly interested in Indian philosophy, culture, learning languages & writing poems in Telugu & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/sYK6mB9qH5
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 23, 2021
Indian National Congress:
We pay our sincere tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Shri PV Narasimha Rao, on his death anniversary. His able & visionary led the nation through economic liberalisation, to prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Xh8BvZOLsY
— Congress (@INCIndia) December 23, 2021
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma:
Tributes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his punyatithi. A distinguished scholar and an astute politician, he tactfully led the country during difficult times.
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2021
Here are some facts about PV Narasimha Rao:
- Narasimha Rao was part of freedom struggle in Hyderabad in the 1930s, according to Free Press Journal.
- A lawyer and an agriculturist, Rao was also a distinguished scholar who spoke eight Indian and eight foreign languages.
- He joined the Indian National Congress after the country gained independence in 1947.
- Narasimha Rao was also supportive of Indira Gandhi when she decided to split the Congress into two and form the New Congress Party.
- He held a number of ministerial portfolios during his political career, including the minister for external affairs from 1980-84, the minister of home affairs from 19 July 1984- 31 December 1984, and minster of defence from 31 December 1984 - 25 September 1985.
- Rao published a Hindi translation of Viswanatha Satyanarayana’s Telugu novel Veyi Padagalu. He also translated several literary works from Telugu to Hindi and from Marathi to Telugu.
- He died on 23 December, 2004, 14 days after he suffered a heart attack on 9 December.
