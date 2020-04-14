Puthandu 2020: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah take to Twitter to wish Tamilians 'harmony, happiness, health'

Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, wished the public on the occasion of Puthandu 2020.

Puthandu marks the beginning of Tamil New Year. It is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. This year, Puthandu is on April 14 and is being celebrated amid coronavirus lockdown.

People decorate their houses, pray to god and prepare delicacies on Puthandu.

Wishing the nation on this joyous festival, Modi said that he is praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health.

அனைவருக்கும், குறிப்பாக என் தமிழ்ச் சகோதரர் சகோதரிகளுக்கும் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள். இன்பம் நிறைந்த ஆண்டாக இது அமைந்திடப் பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன்.எதிர்வரும் ஆண்டில் உங்கள் விழைவுகள் யாவும் நிறைவேறிடட்டும். Puthandu wishes to all. Praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to all “Tamil friends” on the occasion of Puthandu. “May this festive season further the spirit of harmony and happiness,” he tweeted.

Extend my warm greetings to all Tamil friends on the occasion of Puthandu. May this festive season further the spirit of harmony and happiness. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished a happy and healthy New Year to Tamils celebrating Puthandu.

Wishing a happy and healthy New Year to Tamils celebrating Puthandu. As we give thanks for the blessings in our lives today, let's find new ways to mark this special occasion - so that when we get through this, we can all celebrate together. https://t.co/9F2iZo2ZNQ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 13, 2020

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said he is celebrating the spirit of the country’s rich tradition and vibrant culture. He wished the nation on Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Pohela Boisakh and Satuani.

Celebrating the spirit of India's rich tradition and vibrant culture signifying unity, harmony and brotherhood. May the festivities of Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Pohela Boisakh and Satuani bestow everyone with happiness, good health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/J5Vh51m9IJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 14, 2020

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished the nation on Twitter, writing “Happy Vaishakhi, Happy Bohag Bihu, Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year), Happy Panna Sankranti (Odia New Year ) — and to all my fellow Malayalis, Happy Vishu!”

Happy Vaishakhi, Happy Bohag Bihu, Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) , Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) , Happy Panna Sankranti (Odia New Year ) — and to all my fellow Malayalis, Happy Vishu! pic.twitter.com/gCSV60tBAW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wished that the festivals bring good health, peace and prosperity in everybody’s lives.

Heartiest greetings on the occasion of Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Biju, Poila Boishakh, Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Puthandu. May the festivals bring good health, peace & prosperity in everybody’s lives. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 13, 2020

