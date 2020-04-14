You are here:
Puthandu 2020: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah take to Twitter to wish Tamilians 'harmony, happiness, health'

India FP Trending Apr 14, 2020 12:02:51 IST

Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, wished the public on the occasion of Puthandu 2020.

Puthandu marks the beginning of Tamil New Year. It is observed on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. This year, Puthandu is on April 14 and is being celebrated amid coronavirus lockdown.

People decorate their houses, pray to god and prepare delicacies on Puthandu.

Wishing the nation on this joyous festival, Modi said that he is praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health.

Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to all “Tamil friends” on the occasion of Puthandu. “May this festive season further the spirit of harmony and happiness,” he tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished a happy and healthy New Year to Tamils celebrating Puthandu.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said he is celebrating the spirit of the country’s rich tradition and vibrant culture. He wished the nation on Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Pohela Boisakh and Satuani.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished the nation on Twitter, writing “Happy Vaishakhi, Happy Bohag Bihu, Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year), Happy Panna Sankranti (Odia New Year ) — and to all my fellow Malayalis, Happy Vishu!”

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wished that the festivals bring good health, peace and prosperity in everybody’s lives.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 12:02:51 IST

