Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated by PM: All you need to know about the 341-km-long mega infrastructure project

The expressway, which will have 22 flyovers, seven major bridges and six toll plazas, was constructed at a cost of Rs 22,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the mega project of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district under the State Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) today, 16 November.

The Purvanchal Expressway which is 341 kilometre-long begins from Chaudsarai village, which is located on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731). It ends at Hydaria village which is located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. Also, the expressway is built to be six-lanes wide which can be extended to eight-lane in the future, if need be.

Here are some things to know India’s longest expressway project in Uttar Pradesh:

- The construction of the Purvanchal Expressway has amounted to around Rs 22,500 crore.

- This expressway connects state capital Lucknow to the eastern region through Azamgarh. Along with it, the eastern region of the state will not only be connected to Lucknow but also to New Delhi through Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways.

- The districts falling on this greenfield expressway are Amethi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Mau, Ambedkar Nagar and Ghazipur.

- Moreover, the Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of the Uttar Pradesh government.

- This Expressway will have 22 flyovers, seven major bridges, 114 minor bridges, seven railway-over-bridges (ROB), six toll plazas, 139 Light VUP, 87 pedestrian underpass, 45 vehicular-underpasses (VUP), and 525 box culverts.

As the talk turns to expressways, here are some other facts about expressways in India:

When will Bihar build its first expressway?

Bihar will soon build its first expressway to connect the 8 North and south district of the state. According to a Live Hindustan report, the 271 Km four-lane expressway will connect Samastipur, Darbhanga, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Vaishali, and Jaynagar. In addition to it, it also connects two more districts such as Patna and Madhubani.

Reports also suggest that the Land Acquisition committee of the National Highway Authority of India has approved this expressway and the work regarding the issue on a notification about the same will begin soon.

Best expressways in India:

One of the best expressways in India is the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It connects the financial capital of India with Pune via a 94.5-km-long stretch. It is a six-lane concrete, access controlled, high-speed expressway in India.

For the unversed, the Mumbai-Pune expressway opened in the year 2002 and since then has been one of the busiest expressways in India. Through this three-lane expressway it makes it possible to commute between cities within two hours.

Disadvantages of expressway

Due to these expressways, there are frequent accidents, heavy taxes imposed and they are unsuitable for long distances and bulky goods.

World’s largest expressway in India

The world's longest expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is currently being constructed by the government. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that the project will get over by March 2023. He recently made this announcement after inspecting the Bharuch section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.