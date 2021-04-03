Punjab’s School Education department announces recruitment for 135 Master Cadre backlog vacancies

Eligible candidates should not be below 18 years of age and not more than 47 on 1 January, 2019

The Department of School Education, Punjab has released a notification regarding recruitment in Master Cadre. Initially, the recruitment process was conducted in 2018, according to the official notification. However, the latest advertisement is for the 135 backlog vacancies. The backlog has vacant posts for four subjects namely Hindi, English, Math, and Science.

The recruitment process started on Thursday, 1 April, and will end on Wednesday, 21 April. Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, you will find the option ‘Latest Recruitments’. Click on the link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option ‘Master Cadre Backlog 135 Posts’.

Step 4: The application portal will open. Click on ‘Click here to register’.

Step 5: Certify that you have read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 6: Enter your personal details to register. Once registered, fill the application form, and pay the fee to submit.

Step 7: Download your Master Cadre form.

Step 8: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference.

Eligible candidates should not be below 18 years of age and not more than 47 on 1 January, 2019.

The application fee for candidates from the general category is Rs 1,000. Aspirants who belong to the SC and ST categories will be paying Rs 500. No application fee is required for applicants belonging to the ex-servicemen category.