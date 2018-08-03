Punjab: Upset over wife's suspected affair, NRI man burns alive self, wife and 2 kids over 'sleazy' video in Kalasingia village

Kapurthala: Upset over his wife's alleged extramarital relation, an NRI burned himself, his wife and their two children alive at their house in Punjab, police said on Thursday.

Kulwinder Singh (35), who was living in Jordan, was angry after coming across a sleazy video of his wife, they said.

He came to his native village Kalasingia on Wednesday night and poured petrol on himself, his wife and their two minor children and set everyone on fire, they said.

Singh, along with his two children Abhi (5) and Sonal (8) died on the spot while his wife received more than 80 percent burn injuries.

She was rushed to a hospital where she died, they said.

Police have registered a criminal case against four people belonging to the same village for making the video around three months ago. The accused blackmailed the woman and later sent the video to her husband.

They were identified as Balkar Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Sunny, Satya Devi and Tirath Singh.