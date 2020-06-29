Punjab universities postpone final semester exams till July 15 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The announcement was made by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Punjab has postponed the final semester examinations in all the universities and colleges in the state till 15 July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

“Have announced postponement of exams for the exit classes in all universities and colleges till 15th July in view of #Covid19. The final decision on this will however, be subject to the new guidelines expected to be released by the University Grants Commission anytime soon," the CM tweeted.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Amarinder Singh also said that the postponement of the examinations will also give all the stakeholders, especially universities, time to adapt and align to the new guidelines that will be announced by the UGC.

The report mentions an official spokesperson saying that the chief minister has said that there was a need to remove confusion from the minds of students, teachers and parents related to the safe conduct of examinations.

The new set of guidelines from the UGC are being finalised by a committee headed by Vice-Chancellor of the Central University in Haryana RC Kuhad.

Last week, Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asked the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued by it for intermediate and terminal semester examinations and academic calendar.

The universities in Punjab had earlier decided to conduct exams of exit classes in July, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC on 29 April.