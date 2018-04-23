Punjab School Education Board class 12 result 2018 declared on pseb.ac.in; girls outperform boys

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results of the Class 12 examination on Monday at around 12.15 pm and the same can be checked at its official website: pseb.ac.in

The PSEB conducted the Class 10 Examination 2018 from 12-31 March 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination from 28 February-24 March. This year, for the first time, the board had abolished the "marks moderation system" which allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score, according to The Indian Express.

However, soon after the results were declared, the link to check results was deactivated, Zee News reported. The official website now says 'Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 will be available soon'.

Puja Joshi from Ludhiana has topped the exam by scoring 98 percent. Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent.

The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students this year is 65.97 percent, according to News18. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 62.36.

Girls have outperformed boys with 78.25 pass percentage, the report added. The pass percentage for boys is 60.46.

Steps to check the results: