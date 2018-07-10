Football world cup 2018

Punjab: Police officer suspended for 'misconduct' after touching minister's feet seeking favour

India Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 19:25:18 IST

Batala: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Fatehgarh Churian police station was suspended for "misconduct" after he touched the feet of Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa at his Qadian residence, police said Tuesday.

According to police, ASI Palwinder Singh, who was in police uniform, entered the minister's residence Monday and touched his feet seeking some favour from him.

Representational image. PTI

Bajwa was furious over the incident and immediately called up IG Border SPS Parmar, asking him to suspend the ASI.

Palwinder received the suspension order on his mobile phone and was sent to police lines with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, SSP Opinderjit Singh Grumman, confirming Palwinder's suspension, said such incidents bring disrepute to the police force.

"It was misconduct on the part of the ASI," said Singh.

Bajwa said that despite messages being displayed outside his residences both in Qadian and Chandigarh not to touch his feet, the ASI went ahead with it.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:25 PM

