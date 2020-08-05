Punjab Police arrests Ludhiana-based paint store owner accused of supplying spurious liquor
Cops apprehended 12 others, including two businessmen, in connection with the distribution of spurious liquor that resulted in 111 deaths in the state
Chandigarh: The Punjab government said that the state police have arrested a Ludhiana-based paint store owner, allegedly responsible for triggering the chain of events that ultimately resulted in the hooch tragedy.
"In a major breakthrough in the hooch tragedy case, Punjab Police has arrested Ludhiana-based paint store owner, allegedly responsible for triggering the chain of events that ultimately resulted in the death of 111 persons across three districts," Punjab government said.
Earlier on Monday, the Punjab Police apprehended 12 more people, including two businessmen, in connection with the spurious liquor case.
The police had launched a manhunt for a Ludhiana-based paint business owner who had initially supplied three drums of spurious liquor that had caused several deaths in the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to put the full might of the police force in tracking and apprehending every single person involved in the case and move swiftly to ensure stringent action against each of them.
The magisterial inquiry ordered by the Chief Minister is also probing the involvement of all suspects, as well as the six police and seven excise and taxation officers whose suspension was ordered by the chief minister on Saturday.
The Chief Minister had on Saturday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Amarinder Singh directs Punjab chief secretary to draw guidelines for film, song shoots
A team of three Punjabi singers and actors made an appeal to the chief minister to clearly define protocols of working during the coronavirus outbreak
Punjab spurious liquor tragedy: Toll rises to 62 as 23 more casualties reported from Tarn Taran
A senior police official said families of several victims were not coming forward to record their statements but they persuaded them to do so.
Punjab hooch tragedy: Police arrests 25 as toll across three districts rises to 86
Raids have exposed a massive liquor racket extending across several districts, with several dhabas at Shambhu, Banur and Patiala having been sealed