Punjab government employees angered by mandatory drug test ordered by Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government Employees Organisation accused the state government on Thursday of targeting them over the mandatory dope test and demanded that ministers and MLAs must undertake the test as well.

"We have no objection to the dope test. But why only government employees are being targeted? We are not drug addicts," said the organisation president Sukhchain Singh Khaira.

"The ministers, MLAs who also draw salary from the same state treasury like us, should also undergo the test," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday had ordered mandatory dope test of all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari too had advocated that the ministers and lawmakers undergo dope test to avoid "unreasonable classification" between two classes of public servants.

"Dope Test of Govt Servants for recruitment/promotions proposed by Punjab Govt is a welcome step. Must be made mandatory for all MLA's & MP's from state. It would not only set an example but unreasonable classification between two classes of Public Servants may not meet test of law," Tiwari tweeted.

Earlier in Thursday, AAP MLA Aman Arora challenged Singh to take the test and set an example for his ministers and party lawmakers.

"I expected that being first citizen of the state, he should have set example by coming forward first for the dope test. Then, his ministers and MLAs would have followed," Arora, the legislator from Sunam who underwent a dope test at Mohali civil hospital said.

"I am also one of 117 MLAs of Punjab and I considered it my moral responsibility to go for the test," he said.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too visited the civil hospital for a dope test on Thursday.

However, he could not be tested as he was on medication.