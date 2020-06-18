You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh to start next semester online from 27 July; three classes of an hour each to be held per day

India FP Trending Jun 18, 2020 19:09:20 IST

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh has decided to commence the next semester via online mode by the last week of July.

The information was tweeted by Director of PEC Dheeraj Sanghi who said, "We at PEC, Chandigarh will have the next semester online."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, PEC has decided to start online classes for the next semester from 27 July. During the semester, Saturdays will be working days and three classes of one hour each will be held every day.

Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh to start next semester online from 27 July; three classes of an hour each to be held per day

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

PEC has decided that examinations for the next semester will be held physically on 4 November if the situation allows, following which the remaining exams will be held in December after a three-week gap.

A report by NDTV mentions that the Senate gave its nod for online teaching for the next semester on 16 June after consulting with all faculty members in a virtual meeting and discussions with the heads of department.

Prof Sanghi in his blog said that from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, PEC has been figuring out the way forward. He said that the college had felt that opening the campus with all 3,300 students would not be possible till November, and hence it must plan for an online semester.

“Since our faculty members will be delivering online education for the first time, we wanted to make sure that they have enough time to learn new techniques and conduct the course at the same time”, he added.

As per a report by Careers360, PEC teachers will hold classes either through lectures or live streaming. For recorded lectures, there would be a separate live session for doubt clearing.

The report mentions that PEC has decided to offer fewer courses during the semester than what it usually offers.

Courses with less number of students enrolling in them will likely be offered using “online - external model” in which only exams will be conducted by PEC and students will be allowed to register for the course on SWAYAM, Coursera, edX and Harappa.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 19:09:20 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hygiene for mask during COVID-19: Reusing face masks without disinfection isn't advisable; guide on how to wash and store them

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 18 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 18 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres