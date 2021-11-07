Punjab cuts price of petrol by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 5, announces Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi
This comes days after the Government of India, on the eve of Diwali, had announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively
Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively.
"We have decided to decrease petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, to be effective from midnight today," said Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday.
This comes days after the Government of India, on the eve of Diwali, had announced a reduction of central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively and has urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.
Earlier, reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's corruption allegations against the Congress-led Punjab government, Channi said, "SAD already knew we were going to reduce the prices in today's cabinet meeting. That is why he did the drama yesterday."
Badal had termed the Punjab government 'corrupt' and had alleged that people of the state are suffering due to 'highest ever' state value-added tax (VAT) imposed on petrol and diesel by the Channi-led Punjab government.
also read
Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates hiked again on 29 October, at fresh all-time highs; check rates here
Petrol and diesel prices on 29 October 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 108.64 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 97.37. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 114.47 while diesel costs Rs 105.49
Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates hiked again on 01 November, at fresh all-time highs; check rates here
Petrol and diesel prices on 01 November 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 109.69 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 98.42. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 115.50 while diesel costs Rs 106.62
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again on 28 October, at fresh all-time highs; check rates here
Petrol and diesel prices on 28 October 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 108.29 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 97.02. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 114.14 while diesel costs Rs 105.12