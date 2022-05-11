India

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann trolled for mispronouncing Harvard University as 'Hayward'

In a video that has now gone viral, the AAP leader can be heard saying that teachers of Punjab schools would be sent to foreign varsities like Oxford, 'Hayward' among others for professional training

FP Trending May 11, 2022 10:17:43 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann trolled for mispronouncing Harvard University as 'Hayward'

File image of Bhagwant Mann. News18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been trolled for including 'Hayward' in a list of universities and institutions abroad. It seemed Mann was addressing a crowd during a function in the state.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Aam Aadmi Party leader can be heard saying that teachers of Punjab schools would be sent to foreign varsities like Oxford, 'Hayward' among others for professional training. He also added that this initiative will be undertaken by the state government on its own expense.

During his speech, Mann also brought references to the Delhi government. He asserted that similar to Delhi, Punjab will also send their teachers to pursue training abroad. "Just like the Delhi government, principals, vice-principals and headmasters will be sent abroad for training," Mann said.

The Punjab Chief Minister added that the educators will be sent in "Batches of 70-100 to Switzerland, Finland, Singapore, and top universities such as Oxford and 'Hayward' for professional training at the cost of the government".

Watch the video here:

The video took no time to grab the eyeballs of social media users. However, it is quite evident from the clip that Mann mispronounced the name of Harvard University and said 'Hayward'. Many users on the internet pointed out his mispronunciation and some even equated it with 'Haywards 5000 beer'.

Here's how the internet reacted:

Social media users brought the subject of 'Haywards' out due to Mann's alleged drinking habits. He has, however, claimed it to have stopped.

Bhagwant Mann's alleged alcoholism has long been a topic of controversy. Last month, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that he had entered into Takht Damdama Sahib gurdwara in an inebriated condition. The organisation which is responsible for the management of Sikh shrines in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, had also sought an apology from the Punjab Chief Minister.

Updated Date: May 11, 2022 10:17:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway
India

Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway

Police informed that CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation

To encourage crop diversification, Punjab CM announces MSP on maize, pulses, bajra
India

To encourage crop diversification, Punjab CM announces MSP on maize, pulses, bajra

Bhagwant Mann made the announcement during his interaction with farmers after kick-starting the ambitious Direct Seeding of Rice drive

Patiala clashes: AAP blames Congress, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal for the violence as Oppn slams govt over 'lawlessness'
India

Patiala clashes: AAP blames Congress, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal for the violence as Oppn slams govt over 'lawlessness'

'The clashes were between Congress and Shiv Sena workers on one side and Akali Dal members on the other,' AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha said