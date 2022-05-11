Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann trolled for mispronouncing Harvard University as 'Hayward'

In a video that has now gone viral, the AAP leader can be heard saying that teachers of Punjab schools would be sent to foreign varsities like Oxford, 'Hayward' among others for professional training

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been trolled for including 'Hayward' in a list of universities and institutions abroad. It seemed Mann was addressing a crowd during a function in the state.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Aam Aadmi Party leader can be heard saying that teachers of Punjab schools would be sent to foreign varsities like Oxford, 'Hayward' among others for professional training. He also added that this initiative will be undertaken by the state government on its own expense.

During his speech, Mann also brought references to the Delhi government. He asserted that similar to Delhi, Punjab will also send their teachers to pursue training abroad. "Just like the Delhi government, principals, vice-principals and headmasters will be sent abroad for training," Mann said.

The Punjab Chief Minister added that the educators will be sent in "Batches of 70-100 to Switzerland, Finland, Singapore, and top universities such as Oxford and 'Hayward' for professional training at the cost of the government".

Hayward is a good choice.pic.twitter.com/K28XOPT9K2 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) May 11, 2022

The video took no time to grab the eyeballs of social media users. However, it is quite evident from the clip that Mann mispronounced the name of Harvard University and said 'Hayward'. Many users on the internet pointed out his mispronunciation and some even equated it with 'Haywards 5000 beer'.

Why do you want to send your teachers to "Haywards"() to get trained @BhagwantMann ji?! Send them to Delhi. World class education model being implemented by Shri Shri Kejriwal just next door to Punjab!! https://t.co/4brhBzddhw — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 10, 2022

Dear @BhagwantMann, it's Harvards University not Haywards University. Although I understand why you say Hayward's, cheers!pic.twitter.com/lBjsc4jjWz — Professor Deadpool (@Prof_Deadpool) May 10, 2022

If so many teachers (100's) have to be sent for training, why not ask, swiss, Singapore or Haywards professors to come to India and train them? After all, 1 person travelling to India is a lot cheaper than 100's travelling out of India. @BhagwantMann — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) May 10, 2022

Punjab CM @BhagwantMann will send govt officials for professional training to the same University where @Nidhi is the faculty Haywards University pic.twitter.com/SrLMnDiUfB — Bhagwa King (@KingRajadhiraja) May 10, 2022

I understand your feelings about HAYWARDS pic.twitter.com/EgveamuT2u — Amit Shivran (@AKShivran) May 10, 2022

Social media users brought the subject of 'Haywards' out due to Mann's alleged drinking habits. He has, however, claimed it to have stopped.

Bhagwant Mann's alleged alcoholism has long been a topic of controversy. Last month, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that he had entered into Takht Damdama Sahib gurdwara in an inebriated condition. The organisation which is responsible for the management of Sikh shrines in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, had also sought an apology from the Punjab Chief Minister.