Punjab Cabinet approves amendments to CrPc, IPC to make damage of religious texts punishable with life imprisonment

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make sacrilege of religious texts punishable with life imprisonment.
The government has taken a major step towards curbing such incidents and maintaining communal harmony in the state, an official spokesperson said. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he said.
"The Cabinet has approved insertion of section 295AA to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to provide that - whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Srimad Bhagwad Geeta, Holy Quran and Holy Bible with the intention to hurt the religious feelings of the people, shall be punished with imprisonment for life," the spokesperson said
The Cabinet has okayed the withdrawal of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Indian Penal Code ) Bill, 2016 and the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2016, passed in the 12th Session of 14th Vidhan Sabha, 2016, he said.
It has given its nod to the introduction of The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018, in the ensuing session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the spokesperson said. The Cabinet also approved a series of other bills to be tabled before the Assembly in the forthcoming session, he added
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 15:35 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup